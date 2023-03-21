I-64 eastbound shutdown

Lane closure generic
Lane closure generic(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENBBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management reports that I-64 eastbound is shutdown at the moment between Sam Black and Alta.

They advise motorists to use the Sam Black exit to avoid the shutdown.

A viewer called in a tip that the closure may be due to a vehicle fire that has spread to brush on the side of the road, though that information has not been confirmed by dispatch yet.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Pennington Jr. was charged with murder in 2017.
Long delayed Pennington murder trial begins
Dairy Queen’s ‘Free Cone Day’ happening Monday
Michael Pennington Jr. was charged with murder in 2017.
UPDATE: Pennington murder trial declared a mistrial
Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police: Dentist killed wife by lacing shakes with poison
Grundy Va., mine rescue team recognized for winning National Mine Rescue Contest
Grundy Va., mine rescue team recognized for winning National Mine Rescue Contest

Latest News

Puzzling highway death part of West Virginia police probe
Ciara Johnson
WVSP seeks help with runaway Oak Hill juvenile
Gov. Justice signs four education bills into law at Leon Elementary School.
Gov. Justice signs four education bills into law
Generic police lights
Two men hurt; charges pending in Roanoke shooting