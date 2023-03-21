I-64 eastbound shutdown

GREENBBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management reports that I-64 eastbound is shutdown at the moment between Sam Black and Alta.

They advise motorists to use the Sam Black exit to avoid the shutdown.

A viewer called in a tip that the closure may be due to a vehicle fire that has spread to brush on the side of the road, though that information has not been confirmed by dispatch yet.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.