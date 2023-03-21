In Focus: interview about Spero Health and feature on Tug River Health’s CEO

Cline is the first female CEO at Tug River Health
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sunday March 19 edition of In Focus, WVVA put the spotlight on Spero Health and Tug River Health’s CEO Andrea Cline.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

