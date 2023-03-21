Feeling more like Spring today

Most are starting off with temperatures in the 20s this morning, but we’ll warm up quickly into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. We’ll stay dry today with a mix of sun and clouds.

More clouds will build in overnight as a warm front approaches our region. Most should stay dry; however, a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures should stay above freezing in the upper 30s and low 40s tonight.

Some hit-or-miss showers are possible tomorrow. Otherwise, we’ll hold on to mainly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Very mild air will surge in for the end of our workweek. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60s and 70s on Thursday and Friday. We should stay dry on Thursday, but rain (and even a few thunderstorms) will move into the area on Friday. The rain could be heavy at times and may lead to some localized flooding.

Rain will continue to fall on Saturday as temperatures top off in the 60s. Highs will stay above-average on Sunday, and we look to dry out as well. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

