Fayette County leaders seek public input on 10-year plan

By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SMITHERS, W.Va. (WVVA) -Four open houses throughout Fayette County will be held March 21 and 23 to gather more input on a new 10-year comprehensive plan for Fayette County. Jenna Grayson, Director of Business Retention and Expansion at the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, is encouraging residents to attend, learn and comment to guide future growth and development opportunities.

Houseal Lavigne Planning Associates is leading the six-stage process with elected leaders, NRGRDA, the Local Outreach Team, and other community members and stakeholders.

Public open house events will be held March 21 and 23 throughout the county to allow residents an opportunity to discuss the draft comprehensive plan, ask questions, and provide feedback.

Tuesday, March 21

Event #1 – Smithers Open House

Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Location: Gateway Community Center – 2 Greyhound Lane Smithers, WV 25186

Event #2 – Ansted Open House

Time: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Location: Midland Trail Community Center – 118 Church Street, Ansted, WV 25812

Thursday, March 23

Event #3 – Meadow Bridge Open House

Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Location: Green Valley United Methodist Church – 6198 Meadow Bridge Road, Danese, WV 25831

Event #4 – Fayetteville Open House

Time: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Location: Memorial Building – 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, WV 25840

Elements of the Comprehensive Plan include:

· Land Use

· Housing

· Transportation

· Infrastructure

· Public Services

· Rural

· Recreation

· Economic Development

· Community Design

· Preferred Development Areas

· Renewal and/or Redevelopment

· Financing

· Historic Preservation

The link to the draft comprehensive plan, open house details and opportunity to comments is at https://www.hlplanning.com/portals/fayettecountycompplan/project/community-outreach/

Paper copies of the draft plan will be available before the open houses at the Fayette County Zoning Office at 100 Court Street, Fayetteville, W.Va., (phone 304-574-4320).

