Bluefield, Va. Police Department now hiring

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield, Virginia Police Department is now hiring probationary and certified officers.

According to a Facebook post by the department, they are accepting applications which can be picked up at BVPD located at 112 Huffard Drive in Bluefield, Va. or downloaded here.

The post lists the preliminary qualifications for the position as: Must be a U.S. citizen, 21 years of ages, a high school graduate or possess a GED, a valid driver’s license, and 20/30 vision or corrected 20/30 vision along with a few other qualifications.

For more information on applying, contact the BVPD at 276-326-2621 and check out their Facebook page.

