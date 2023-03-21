2 students killed in sledding accident at Colorado ski resort

FILE - First responders tried to revive the two victims, but both died at the scene.
FILE - First responders tried to revive the two victims, but both died at the scene.(tookapic)
By Lindsey Grewe and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Two people were killed in a sledding accident at Copper Mountain ski resort in Frisco, Colo. over the weekend.

The two victims were identified by WEEK as a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old from Illinois.

Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr were students at Prairie Central High School in Illinois and were visiting Colorado during spring break, the district said.

Authorities say the two were riding tandem down the halfpipe, then launched off a large snowbank.

They landed hard on ice, which caused blunt-force trauma, according to officials.

First responders tried to revive the two victims, but both died at the scene.

“The entire team at Copper Mountain is deeply saddened by this tragic incident. Our most sincere condolences go out to the affected families and friends. We are also thankful to our local emergency responders, for their quick response and the medical assistance provided,” Copper Mountain president and general manager Dustin Lyman said in a statement provided to KKTV.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dairy Queen’s ‘Free Cone Day’ happening Monday
Michael Pennington Jr. was charged with murder in 2017.
Long delayed Pennington murder trial begins
Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police: Dentist killed wife by lacing shakes with poison
Shady Spring vs. Fairmont Senior state championship game
History repeats itself: Shady Spring suffers heartbreak in the state championship game
A 93-year-old Wyoming County woman lost everything she owned in a house fire last Saturday.
UPDATE: Donations being accepted for Wyoming County woman, 93, who lost everything in house fire

Latest News

The Manhattan District Attorney could be the first to indict a former president.
Manhattan DA could be 1st to indict ex-president
Police released images in the hours following the theft and Howard was quickly identified as...
Police arrest man accused of stealing van, body from funeral home
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at his official...
Japan, China leaders visit rival capitals in Ukraine war
China’s Xi stressed close ties with Putin during his first visit to Russia since the Ukraine...
Xi, Putin meet amid fears of sending lethal weapons