Woman pleads guilty to dealing drugs in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE W.Va. (WVVA) -A Raleigh County woman has pleaded guilty to dealing drugs in Fayette County.

According to a release by Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, Heather L. Hewitt, age 42 and formerly of Prosperity, West Virginia, pleaded guilty in March, 2023, to conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and greater than fifty grams of methamphetamine, and to one count of delivery of fentanyl, before Judge Thomas H. Ewing.

As Hewitt has a prior drug related felony conviction, Hewitt is facing a determinate sentence of up to 60 years in prison for the conspiracy conviction and an indeterminant sentence of 6 to 30 years for the delivery of fentanyl conviction.

Hewitt’s Sentencing hearing has been scheduled for May 16, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. In June of 2021, the Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force began an investigation into a significant drug trafficking organization that was operating primarily in Fayette County.

“In August of 2021, and using a confidential informant, the Task Force began making purchases of methamphetamine and fentanyl from the drug trafficking organization. Hewitt was personally involved in the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl from August of 2021 through November of 2021. At the time of her arrest on February 19, 2022, Hewitt was found to be in possession of over 500 grams of fentanyl, over 900 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 75 grams of cocaine, $125,172 in cash, multiple sets of digital scales, and five firearms. Subsequent to her arrest, an additional $83,747 in cash was seized from three locations away from Hewitt’s residence and over $40,000 was seized from Hewitt’s Cash App account,” the release said.

The crime was investigated by the Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. The case was prosecuted by Prosecuting Attorney, Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney R. Wes Toney.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.