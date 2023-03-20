A warm-up is in store this week!

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will stay in control tonight, keeping the cool and quiet weather around into tonight. We’ll be chilly overnight, with lows hitting the 20s. Skies will remain mainly clear, and winds will remain light.

TUESDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow, high pressure will slide further east, opening the door for more of a southerly wind flow. Temps should hit the 50s and low 60s Tuesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Futurecast (WVVA WEATHER)

As a warm front approaches, cloud cover will increase Tuesday night, and temps won’t be quite as cold, dropping into the upper 30s-low 40s.

Rainfall forecast (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday, we could see a few hit-or-miss showers, but temps should stay around average despite the clouds and rain, hitting the upper 40s-mid 50s Wednesday afternoon.

TEMPS GET WARM (WVVA WEATHER)

By late week, temps will hit the 60s and 70s Thursday and Friday!

A strong frontal system could bring an unsettled start to the weekend though...STAY TUNED!

