U.S. Marshals and Kanawha County SWAT apprehend a North Carolina murder suspect

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tevin D. Seymore, 24, of Statesville, North Carolina, was taken into custody on March 18 at 9:45 p.m. on Renaissance Circle in Charleston, West Virginia by the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team with the assistance of Charleston Police Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority.

According to a release form the U.S. Marshal Service, Seymore was wanted in Iredell County, North Carolina for first degree murder, attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, felony conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

His wanted status was in reference to a drive-by shooting incident that happened on March 15 in Statesville.

Seymore, Dakota Duke, and Javis Black conspired to commit the shooting that left Zion Wilder, 19, of Statesville, dead and a 15-year-old boy currently hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head who during the incident.

Seymore was arraigned by Kanawha County Magistrate and is being held without bond at the South Central Regional Jail awaiting extradition to Iredell County.

