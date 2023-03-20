There’s still time to participate in this year’s Ronceverte River Festival logo and slogan contest

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT
RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Annual Ronceverte River Festival is scheduled for the second week of June, and organizers are asking for community participation.

You have until Saturday, March 25, at midnight to submit a new logo and slogan for the event. These two contests are open to anyone, regardless of age and location.

With the festival focusing on live music, fair food, and, of course, the main event, the Great Rubber Ducky race down the river, contestants are asked to be inspired by their favorite festival memories.

There is no featured image required for the design, but it must be an original work of art and in color. As for the slogan, it should also encompass the theme of the festival and may not be longer than 10 words.

Entries must be submitted to the Ronceverte River Festival Facebook page or emailed to theronceverteriverfestival@gmail.com. They can also be dropped off in-person at the Ronceverte Baptist Church, located at 617 Main Street. Entries should include the name and contact information of the designer.

The winning logo and slogan will be announced on Saturday, April 1, and included in this year’s festival pamphlet. The winners of each contest will also receive five tickets for the Great Rubber Ducky Race.

