Staying chilly with plenty of sunshine for this first day of Spring

We are off to a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the teens, but they will rise into the 40s this afternoon. Mainly sunny skies are expected today which will make it feel a bit warmer than it actually is.

Mainly sunny skies are expected today as temperatures climb into the 40s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight. Lows will drop below freezing once again but we won’t be as cold as we were last night.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight as temperatures drop into the 20s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Warmer air will surge into the area tomorrow as high temperatures climb into the upper 50s and low/mid 60s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the morning hours, but some more cloud cover will build in on Tuesday afternoon.

A gorgeous day is on tap for Tuesday as temperatures climb into the 50s/60s. (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will swing through the region on Wednesday which will allow for some off-and-on showers throughout the day. Temperatures will be cooler as a result of the showers and cloud cover. Highs look to top off in the upper 40s and low 50s for most.

Some off-and-on showers are possible on Wednesday. We'll have a better chance of rain on Friday/Saturday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Well above average temperatures will move in for the end of the workweek. High temperatures will soar into the upper 60s and 70s on Thursday and Friday. We look to stay dry on Thursday; however, rain will make its way into the area on Friday/Saturday. As of now, it looks like we could see some heavy rain at times so we will keep an eye on the potential for some localized flooding issues. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.