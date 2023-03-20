Roanoke man arrested on gun and drug charges

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man is being held without bond at the Roanoke Adult Detention Center after being wanted for a shooting.

The Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, along with the Roanoke City Police Gang Interdiction Unit, arrested Ryan Tyrell Guerrant, 25. He was wanted on a 3-count indictment for Aggravated Malicious Wounding, stemming from the shooting of a man in June 2022 on Colonial Ave SW.

During the arrest, according to Virginia State Police, officers tried to apprehend Guerrant while he was in a vehicle, and he intentionally put his vehicle in reverse and hit a Roanoke City Police vehicle. He then tried to run from his vehicle before being caught, according to police.

With the assistance of a Roanoke Police K9, the vehicle was searched, leading to police finding about 51 grams of fentanyl, 187 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun.

Additional charges will be forthcoming after consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, according to police.

The Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task force is comprised of personnel from the Roanoke City Police Department, Salem Police Department, Vinton Police Department and Virginia State Police.

