Princeton City Park gets “spring cleaning” in preparation for warmer weather

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Monday marks the first official day of spring. With warmer weather on its way, outdoor activities will begin to pick up. The people who maintain Princeton City Park are preparing for a rise in foot traffic by doing some spring cleaning. Winter has been hard on the about forty acres of woods that make up the park. Work was started in January to clear out trees that block paths or make visitors unsafe. But it wasn’t just safety that prompted the cleanup.

“When we open up the park this spring and we get ready for the pool to open up, we want it to be inviting for families. And, yes, be safe, of course, for families, but to be inviting...” says Mike Webb, Princeton City Manager, “...Disk golf is going on up there, picnics, the playground, everything is being used throughout the park, and it really makes a big difference to see that it’s being taken care of.”

This is not the only planned improvement the city is making to the park. Visitors to the park this spring will notice an improved pool and ADA compliance as well.

