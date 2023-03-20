PikeView student receives high distinctions for musical talent

GARDNER W.Va. (WVVA) - Savannah Wills began playing the clarinet in fifth grade and has managed to make the honor bands at both Virginia Tech and West Virginia University. Wills has also been named to all county and all state band two years in a row but clarinet isn’t Wills only instrument.

“I kind of just picked them up. Like I would get an instrument every year for Christmas. I started playing flute right after clarinet and then I got a saxophone the year after and so on so forth,” said Wills.

Savannah’s in-school achievements include being PikeView’s drum major her junior and senior year. She’s also won a pair of first place nods in drum major competitions.

“Just being there I don’t know what it was. It’s like as soon as I picked up the horn is was just an instant wow I really like this and I just kept going from there and saw that I was kind of good at it,” said Wills.

Savannah plans to attend WVU this fall where she plans to major in music education. Wills does not plan to take the field with the Pride of West Virginia, WVU’s marching band because she’s going to concentrate on her studies as a future music educator. She offers some advice to people pursuing the fine arts.

“For the amount of work that fine arts students put in I feel like we don’t get a lot of that recognition back. But honestly if you’re in fine arts stick with it because it’s just a wonderful outlet for everything and there are people out there who do appreciate it. The world needs music and art and everything like that,” said Wills.

Savannah also won the drum major distinction award at Southern Thunder last year. Savannah says she’s proud of her accomplishments and hopes to inspire other people to believe they can do the same.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.