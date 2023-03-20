More than $1M in drugs seized in Virginia police operation; three arrested

Roanoke Drug Arrest and Seizure
Roanoke Drug Arrest and Seizure(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three Roanoke people have been arrested in a drug operation that led to the seizure of a street value of $1,051,367 in drugs, according to Virginia State Police.

March 16, 2023, the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Riverside Terrace SE in Roanoke, as a result of a long-term drug investigation involving several counties in the Roanoke area, including Bedford, Alleghany and Botetourt, according to police.

Police seized about 10.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 7.1 ounces of fentanyl, 13 grams of heroin, 30 grams of cocaine, 9.2 ounces of marijuana, 57 doses of Suboxone and 33.5 doses of prescription pills, plus 20 firearms and $6,647 in U.S. currency. 

Caption

Ronnie Edward Niday, 19, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug, distribution of methamphetamine, and distribution of fentanyl.

Shawn Michael McCraw, 35, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug.

Ashley Nicole Bobbitt, 23, was charged with possession of a schedule I/II drug, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug.

All are being held with no bond at the Roanoke Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dairy Queen’s ‘Free Cone Day’ happening Monday
Shady Spring vs. Fairmont Senior state championship game
History repeats itself: Shady Spring suffers heartbreak in the state championship game
Stock image.
Presumed 16-year-old dead from Wythe Co. house fire
Dozens of students at Independence High School left the building on Friday.
Terminally ill student given green light to return to Independence High School
19-year-old, juvenile die in motorcycle crash during police chase

Latest News

Attorneys representing more than a thousand current and former inmates at Southern Regional...
Attorneys on behalf of more than a thousand SRJ inmates call for federal investigation into DHS probe
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Law enforcement seizes BB gun from Ridgeview Elementary Student
GVT show
GVT welcomes young actors to the stage for first full performance of the year
Lewisburg Chocolate Festival
Lewisburg Chocolate Festival organizers talk impact of large-scale event