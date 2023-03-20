More than $1M in drugs seized in Virginia police operation; three arrested

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three Roanoke people have been arrested in a drug operation that led to the seizure of a street value of $1,051,367 in drugs, according to Virginia State Police.

March 16, 2023, the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Riverside Terrace SE in Roanoke, as a result of a long-term drug investigation involving several counties in the Roanoke area, including Bedford, Alleghany and Botetourt, according to police.

Police seized about 10.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 7.1 ounces of fentanyl, 13 grams of heroin, 30 grams of cocaine, 9.2 ounces of marijuana, 57 doses of Suboxone and 33.5 doses of prescription pills, plus 20 firearms and $6,647 in U.S. currency.

Ronnie Edward Niday, 19, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug, distribution of methamphetamine, and distribution of fentanyl.

Shawn Michael McCraw, 35, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug.

Ashley Nicole Bobbitt, 23, was charged with possession of a schedule I/II drug, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug.

All are being held with no bond at the Roanoke Adult Detention Center.

