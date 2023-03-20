Missing Franklin County girls may be in Pulaski

Courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Mary Beth Trainer and Shyanne Fightmaster have been reported missing out of Franklin Co. after being seen at Franklin Co. High School.

Rocky Mount Police say they have information that the girls may be in the Pulaski area in the company of Melissa Trainer. They don ‘t have the girls’ clothing descriptions. Police are referring to the girls as runaways.

Anyone with information on the girls’ whereabouts, what they are wearing, who they are with or what vehicle they are associated with is asked to contact (540) 483-3000 or (540) 980-7800.

