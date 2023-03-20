Lewisburg Chocolate Festival organizers talk impact of large-scale event

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Saturday, April 8, the City of Lewisburg will become the sweetest spot in the Mountain State- all for the annual Lewisburg Chocolate Festival.

Each year, the festival serves as a fundraiser for the United Way of Greenbrier Valley. According to Executive Director Erica Vaughan, the United Way supports more than 30 partners agencies across three counties. This includes there at home in Greenbrier County, as well as Pocahantas and Monroe Counties.

Vaughan says the success of the chocolate festival shows their continual impact on the community.

“It’s very telling of the United Way and the place that we have in this community in the help that we give our community, not only our partner agencies but food pantries,” she shared. “You know, we wear a lot of hats here and we love it.”

Thousands of tickets have already been sold for the festival. Those tickets must be purchased online in advance for $5, but a limited number will be sold on the day of the event. Tickets will allow festivalgoers to taste some of the 38,000 chocolate samples featured at the event. There will also be games for kids, cooking demonstrations and more.

Proceeds will go toward the United Way as they continue to serve the local community. Click here to learn more.

