Human remains in Mon County identified as missing former rugby player

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has identified human remains found in the Cheat Lake area on Feb. 26.

The MCSO has identified the remains as Bryn Hargreaves.

Hargreaves, who was originally from England and lived in an apartment complex in the Cheat Lake area, was reported missing on Jan. 16, 2022.

A photo of Bryn Hargreaves and a tattoo.
A photo of Bryn Hargreaves and a tattoo.(MCSO)

Authorities searched for Hargreaves for several months after being reported missing but were unable to find him.

The remains were found on Sunday, Feb. 26 in a wooded area between South Pierpont Rd. and the Hanalei Development, the department said.

Hargreaves’ cause of death has not been determined, the MCSO says.

Hargreaves was a former rugby player.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Authorities ask for help locating missing Cheat Lake man (1/16/2022)

Officials renew call for public’s help in finding Cheat Lake man (1/26/2022)

Human remains found in Mon County (3/2/2023)

No update on reported human remains found in Mon County (3/17/2023)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock image.
Presumed 16-year-old dead from Wythe Co. house fire
Shady Spring vs. Fairmont Senior state championship game
History repeats itself: Shady Spring suffers heartbreak in the state championship game
Dozens of students at Independence High School left the building on Friday.
Independence High Principal recommends terminally ill student be allowed to return to school
19-year-old, juvenile die in motorcycle crash during police chase
One person is dead after a four vehicle crash on Route 460.
UPDATE: Fatal 460 crash

Latest News

Beckley PD
Beckley Police Department announces 2023 Junior Police and Leadership Academy
Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday, March 20, that at 9:30 a.m. Jan Cahill resigned his position...
Superintendent of West Virginia State Police resigns
Tevin Seymore
U.S. Marshals and Kanawha County SWAT apprehend a North Carolina murder suspect
West Virginia gov signs budget, raises, insurance changes