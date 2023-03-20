GVT welcomes young actors to the stage for first full performance of the year

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - This week, the Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT) in Lewisburg is putting on its first full performance of the year, but this show’s performers are a little newer to the acting scene.

The theatre tells WVVA that the cast is made up entirely of middle and high school students from Greenbrier County. These students are all part of the theatre’s educational program.

Starting Thursday, March 23, these young actors will perform James and the Giant Peach, Jr., based off the popular children’s novel from the 1960s.

Theatre leaders say while the show will be entertaining, filled with a “wickedly tuneful score” and tales of courage and self-discovery, it also holds a deeper meaning for the community’s youth.

“I mean, it’s beneficial for us; it’s beneficial for them from a learning standpoint, but it can also be beneficial for them of wanting to try something new and that’s really, really neat,” shared Josh Lapping, Marketing and Communications Director for GVT.

The show will run through Saturday, April 1. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the theatre’s box office at 304-645-3838.

