Gov. Justice names Interim Superintendent of W.Va. State Police

Gov. Justice names interim Superintendent of W.Va. State Police
Gov. Justice names interim Superintendent of W.Va. State Police(MGN)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - During an administrative briefing on Monday afternoon, Gov. Jim Justice announced that Jack Chambers will serve as Interim Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police.

Chambers’ appointment follows the resignation of the previous State Police Superintendent Jan Cahill. Cahill’s resignation came following an investigation into alleged widespread misconduct in the State Police. The governor’s chief of staff, Brian Abraham, said the investigation was officially completed on the evening of March 17.

Chambers has served in the West Virginia State Police in the past. Prior to his appointment as Interim Superintendent, Chambers most recently served as Deputy Director of the West Virginia Capitol Police.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock image.
Presumed 16-year-old dead from Wythe Co. house fire
Shady Spring vs. Fairmont Senior state championship game
History repeats itself: Shady Spring suffers heartbreak in the state championship game
Dozens of students at Independence High School left the building on Friday.
Terminally ill student given green light to return to Independence High School
19-year-old, juvenile die in motorcycle crash during police chase
One person is dead after a four vehicle crash on Route 460.
UPDATE: Fatal 460 crash

Latest News

A woman was sentenced to prison last week for dealing drugs in Fayette County.
Woman pleads guilty to dealing drugs in Fayette County
Beckley PD
Beckley Police Department announces 2023 Junior Police and Leadership Academy
Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday, March 20, that at 9:30 a.m. Jan Cahill resigned his position...
Superintendent of West Virginia State Police resigns
Bryn Hargreaves is a former rugby player. In this photo, he was playing for St. Helen's Rugby...
Human remains in Mon County identified as missing former rugby player