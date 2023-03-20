Gov. Justice names interim Superintendent of W.Va. State Police

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - During an administrative briefing on Monday afternoon, Gov. Jim Justice announced that Jack Chambers will serve as Interim Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police.

Chambers’ appointment follows the resignation of the previous State Police Superintendent Jan Cahill. Cahill’s resignation came following an investigation into alleged widespread misconduct in the State Police. The governor’s chief of staff, Brian Abraham, said the investigation was officially completed on the evening of March 17.

Chambers has served in the West Virginia State Police in the past. Prior to his appointment as Interim Superintendent, Chambers most recently served as Deputy Director of the West Virginia Capitol Police.

