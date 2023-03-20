Fire Chief Phil Hart undergoing surgery after house fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After rescuing a paralyzed woman from a burning home, a local fire chief will be undergoing surgery for his heart.

Phil Hart was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation after the March 4 rescue.

The chief said on social media his doctors were concerned all the smoke he took in may be a potential risk for his heart and underwent several tests.

Hart said one of the tests showed an obstruction in one of his coronary arteries. He said his doctors decided it would be best to do a catheterization, and it’s a big relief knowing the issue can be corrected.

Below is Hart’s statement in its entirety:

5 News will keep you updated on Chief Hart’s condition as more details become available.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Woman, 2 firefighters hospitalized after fire in Belington

Fire chief recovering after saving woman from burning home

Bridgeport, Belington fire chief discharged from hospital

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.