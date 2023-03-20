Fire Chief Phil Hart undergoing surgery after house fire

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After rescuing a paralyzed woman from a burning home, a local fire chief will be undergoing surgery for his heart.

Phil Hart was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation after the March 4 rescue.

The chief said on social media his doctors were concerned all the smoke he took in may be a potential risk for his heart and underwent several tests.

Hart said one of the tests showed an obstruction in one of his coronary arteries. He said his doctors decided it would be best to do a catheterization, and it’s a big relief knowing the issue can be corrected.

Below is Hart’s statement in its entirety:

5 News will keep you updated on Chief Hart’s condition as more details become available.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Woman, 2 firefighters hospitalized after fire in Belington

Fire chief recovering after saving woman from burning home

Bridgeport, Belington fire chief discharged from hospital

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dairy Queen’s ‘Free Cone Day’ happening Monday
Shady Spring vs. Fairmont Senior state championship game
History repeats itself: Shady Spring suffers heartbreak in the state championship game
Stock image.
Presumed 16-year-old dead from Wythe Co. house fire
Dozens of students at Independence High School left the building on Friday.
Terminally ill student given green light to return to Independence High School
19-year-old, juvenile die in motorcycle crash during police chase

Latest News

Attorneys representing more than a thousand current and former inmates at Southern Regional...
Attorneys on behalf of more than a thousand SRJ inmates call for federal investigation into DHS probe
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Law enforcement seizes BB gun from Ridgeview Elementary Student
Roanoke Drug Arrest and Seizure
More than $1M in drugs seized in Virginia police operation; three arrested
GVT show
GVT welcomes young actors to the stage for first full performance of the year
Lewisburg Chocolate Festival
Lewisburg Chocolate Festival organizers talk impact of large-scale event