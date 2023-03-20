City of Ronceverte to welcome first-ever food truck festival in May

RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new festival is coming to Greenbrier County and this one is on wheels!

The City of Ronceverte will be hosting a Food Truck Festival Thursday, May 11, through Saturday, May 13. It will feature several local food trucks, offering both sweet and savory snacks, and no two trucks will be the same. In addition to food, the event will also offer artisan goods and events for kids all along Edgar Avenue.

“It really is sort of an idea that we’ve been talking about for a long time, and we feel like it’s something that no on in this area is really doing just yet,” shared the event’s co-coordinator Dan Withrow. “You know, if you go anywhere in the country, food truck festivals are the thing.”

If you’re wanting to get a taste of the festival ahead of time, you’re in luck. A different food truck will be set up in front of the Sportsman Tavern in Ronceverte every Friday in March and April.

Withrow says festival tickets will go on sale this week. Those can be picked up at the Sportsman.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.