Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire vehicle vandalized

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Sunday, March 19, a Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department command vehicle was vandalized.

A post shared by the VFD says that an individual walked up to the car, picked up large rocks by the vehicles, and threw them at the windshield.

The VFD is asking that if anyone has any information on this individual that they contact Chief David Wriston at the Bradley-Prosperity VFD or the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

