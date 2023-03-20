Beckley Police Department announces 2023 Junior Police and Leadership Academy

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Police Department (BPD) announced their 2023 Junior Police and Leadership Academy today.

A release from Sgt. J. Wall of the Beckley Police Department said that the purpose of the Academy is to create a better communication between the youth and BPD through education.

“The goal of the Junior Police Academy is to educate Beckley’s youth about the structure and activities of their police department. The JPA class is not a “training” class, but is an exciting “information” class, a behind- the-scenes look at the Beckley Police Department,” said Wall. “The JPA program operates on the premise that informed and educated youth will be more supportive of police officers and the department and will become better leaders within their schools and communities.”

BPD will host two Academies in June with one starting Monday, June 12 going through Friday, June 16 and the second starting Monday, June 26 and ending Friday, June 30. The classes will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.

Class sizes are limited to 21 students, and registration will be accepted for kids ages 11-years-old through 14-years-old. Sixth, Seventh, Eighth and incoming Ninth grade students currently enrolled in BEST and Park Middle Schools or Fifth graders currently enrolled in the feeder elementary schools may also apply.

Walls said, “The week-long academy has been created to provide first-hand knowledge of police units and services. Students will have a better understanding of the day-to-day responsibilities and duties that officers are tasked with on a regular basis.”

Download an application here, or they can be picked up at the Beckley Police Department Records Division, Park and Beckley-Stratton Middle Schools, Crescent, Hollywood, Bradley, Cranberry, Stanaford, Mabscott, Maxwell Hill, Beckley, and Stratton Elementary Schools.

