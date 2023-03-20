Attorneys on behalf of more than a thousand SRJ inmates call for federal investigation into DHS probe

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Attorneys representing more than a thousand current and former inmates at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) are calling on the U.S. Dept. of Justice to expand their probe into the jail.

The Dept. of Homeland Security, which oversees the W.Va. Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation, acknowledged the federal investigation last Fall. But now, attorney Steve New is calling on U.S. Attorney Will Thompson to investigate what he believes was a coverup of the deadly conditions at the jail last Spring. He was referencing an investigation led by the Dept. of Homeland Security Sec. Jeff Sandy following reports by WVVA News regarding a lack of access to water at the jail.

New held a press conference in Beckley with other attorneys on the case and the families of those who lost loved ones at the jail on Monday.

“I’m calling on the United States Attorney Will Thompson, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, to expand his office’s investigation into the sham investigation by the Dept. of Homeland Security, where the Dept. of Homeland Security attacked the media, attacked these families, and said oh, it was just a made-up deal. There’s no truth to these allegations of deplorable living conditions the media were bringing to light and the families were complaining about.”

One of the whistleblower correctional officers responsible for the video and photographic evidence collected at the jail between October, 2021, and January of 2022, was also present at the press conference. He claimed Sec. Sandy personally conducted interviews with inmates as part of the DHS investigation and, in turn, found it strange they were then given glowing reviews.

“When they (the inmates) criticized or said something they didn’t like or a loved one put something out to the news, they were retaliated against. Pretty soon, you had inmates saying I don’t know if this is worth it. That was another aspect that was happening as well.”

As the federal civil rights suit moves into the discovery phase, New said he is hoping to be granted a second look at the autopsies of 12 inmates who died at the facility last year, saying their findings of ‘natural causes’ don’t add up with witness testimony.

Later in the press conference, New made additional claims regarding the preservation of evidence in the case.

“We have reason to believe that documents are being shredded at Southern Regional Jail and when we confirm that with either inmate accounts or CO accounts, we plan to seek an injunction against the state of West Virginia to stop the destruction of evidence.”

At a press conference in Charleston, W.Va. on a separate, state police investigation led by DHS on Monday, Gov. Justice was asked about the claims made at New’s press conference, deferring the questions to his Chief of Staff, Brian Abraham.

“We do acknowledge there have been instances of misconduct in our corrections institutions,” said Abraham. “In fact, Secretary Sandy may be able to detail. We’ve been able to cooperate with federal authorities to make sure those engaged in wrongdoing are held accountable. That being said, there’s many allegations that have been investigated internally and have not yielded accurate information and there have been individuals trying to exploit the situation.”

Sec. Sandy simply said that all inmate deaths are investigated by State Police and, when civil rights abuses occur, they are referred to federal investigators.

Meanwhile, the defendants in the case, including the state, have made a motion to dismiss the federal civil rights suit. They claim the defendants have not proven their case or provided sufficient evidence to show damages. Judge Frank Volk has yet to make a ruling on that motion.

Robert Dunlap, Russell Williams, Zach Whitten, and Tim Lupardus are also attorneys on the case.

