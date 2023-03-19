Presumed 16-year-old dead from Wythe Co. house fire

WYTHE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A 16-year-old boy is presumed to be dead following a house fire in Wythe Co., Va. Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Wythe Co. Sheriff’s Office, firefighters responded to a call shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday morning regarding a house fire on Brower Lane. Upon arrival, first responders said they were informed by three people who had vacated the property that a 16-year-old male was still inside.

After containing the fire, first responders said they located a body believed to be the 16-year-old boy.

The body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for identification.

