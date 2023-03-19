James Monroe races past Tucker County for second consecutive state championship

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - James Monroe capped an impressive run with a second-straight Class A state championship.

The Mavericks led by 10 at halftime and doubled their halftime lead over the Tucker County Mountain Lions in the third quarter. James Monroe put forth one last dominant effort and went on to win 66-35.

James Monroe locked down Tucker County on defense and Eli Allen was in complete control on offense.

The Gatorade West Virginia Boys Basketball Player of the year put together a masterful performance in his final high school game.

Allen scored a game-high 29 points on 12-16 shooting and he connected on all 4 of his 3PT attempts. He added four assists, three steals and a block. Allen led the tournament in points (74), scoring average (24.7), field goals made (32), assists (18). His 32 made field goals are tied for the Class-A tournament record.

Juan Hopkins collected eight points and five offensive rebounds. He played a large role in James Monroe’s start to the game.

Josh Burks was the other Maverick in double figures. He chipped in 13 points.

The Mavericks won their three tournament games this year by an average of 34 points and won all six of their state tournament games by 20 points or more going back to 2022.

The Mavericks’ defense tamed the Mountain Lions. James Monroe held Tucker County to single-digit points in three of the four quarters, just 31% shooting for the game and 1-17 from beyond the arc. James Monroe also forced 14 turnovers. Opponents shot just 5-53 from deep against the Mavericks this week.

The James Monroe seniors ride into the sunset as two-time state champions and having firmly put the program on the map.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.