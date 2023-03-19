Community members protest police shooting in Welch

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday March 10 WVVA received a press release from the West Virginia State Police that stated there was an officer involved shooting in Sandlick during the execution of a search warrant after encountering a person who was, “armed and attempted to attack members with a hammer.”

When we reported what the release said, WVVA received an outpouring of messages claiming Darius Lester, the young man alleged of wielding the hammer, was innocent. Darius is currently charged with a felony for the alleged attack.

“If you look at the house- where they actually encountered him, they had to walk quite a ways from the front door, into the kitchen and take a right sort of around a blind corner to where they encountered him. I don’t have any doubt they surprised him on that couch,” said Darius’ civil rights attorney John Bryan.

Today his family and friends protest what they consider to be police misconduct.

“We want justice for Darius Lester. He was shot by West Virginia Police State Troopers on a search warrant that we feel should have been handled differently,” said Darius’ mother Holly Cline.

Darius was not the subject of the search warrant- which was for alleged internet crimes of a relative he lived with.

“There was no information in that search warrant that anyone in that house was believed to be dangerous in anyway or even alleged to have even committed any sort of violence,” said Bryan.

Bryan tells WVVA that the investigating officer is Jerry Davis of the Union detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

“Unless they have a body cam showing that hammer in Darius’ hand I won’t believe it,” said Bryan.

WVVA has only been able to reach the Welch detachment once for comment this week. The officer who we spoke with, whom declined to give his name, said he does not know if the SRT wear body cameras.

“He shouldn’t be laying up with bullet holes in him. He’s a good kid. He was working hauling coal all night. He came home, went to sleep and they busted in on him,” said Cline.

Darius is set to appear in court for his felony charges on March 30th.

