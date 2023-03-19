Beautiful weather on the way for the first day of spring

As the last weekend of winter wraps up, we’ll remain dry. Tonight will bring clear conditions which will lead to temperatures down in the teens once again. We won’t see as strong wind as last night, so luckily wind chill won’t make it feel much colder than it already is.

Tonight will be very cold one again. (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into Monday for the first day of spring, we’ll start out with temperatures in the low 20s in the morning. Abundant sunshine is expected, which will help bring those temperatures up into the 40s by the afternoon. Overnight lows on Monday will still get below freezing, though we’ll warm up into the 50s on Tuesday, with much warmer temperatures on the way by the end of the week.

Tomorrow is going to be sunny and dry (WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday will be dry as well, so it will be a nice few days to go out and do some outdoor activities. Rain moves in on Wednesday, bringing us off and on showers by Friday. Once Friday rolls around we’ll be facing a few frontal systems that will be bringing some more precipitation through the weekend.

