St. Patrick’s Day weekend events come to downtown Bluefield, WV

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Downtown Bluefield saw two St. Patrick’s Day inspired events on Saturday.

The St Patrick’s Day Indoor Festival at Downtown Merchants kicked off the day, starting at 9am. The festivities served as an expo for local artists. Aside from the regularly displayed works, creators were also able to set up booths for the event. Allowing for a grad display of local talent.

“That’s what our store is based on. We have 40 different local vendors. When you have 40 different vendors and 25 crafts vendors all in one building its wonderful, said Downtown Merchants owner, JP Marinus.

Aside from works of art the event also offered homemade food, henna tattoos and games.

A few blocks over at the Clover Club was a soup-er gathering.

Contestants brought in soups to be judges by Chef Stevie for the club’s “St. Paddy’s Day Cook-Off” Those participating in the event said there was a variety of flavors to be enjoyed.

“It is amazing! There are 20 contestants today. Everyone has something different to offer. No matter what your taste is, whether you like broth based soups, cream based soups, tomato based soups. There’s something for everyone,” said contestant John Eller.

Eller’s entry was a gaucho gazpacho, a cold tomato based soup. The first place winner received $500, with the second place soup garnering $100. The festivities also included live music from the Long Point String Band.

