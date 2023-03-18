Shady Spring dominates and advances to AAA state championship game

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The No. 1 seed Shady Spring Tigers took on the No. 5 seed Scott Skyhawks in the Class AAA state semifinals in order to move onto the championship.

The Tigers took control from the jump. Shady Spring led 22-6 after a quarter and went onto win 63-35. The Tigers did not allow the Skyhawks to score 20 points until the fourth quarter and grabbed double the amount of rebounds, 52-26. Hear from Head Coach Ronnie Olson after the win.

Shady Spring will play No. 2 seed Fairmont Senior in the state championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. This is a rematch of last year’s state championship game.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.