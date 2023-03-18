Shady Spring dominates and advances to AAA state championship game

Tigers dominate Scott Skyhawks 63-35 to make third straight title appearance
Shady Spring dominates and advances to AAA state championship game
By Jon Surratt
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The No. 1 seed Shady Spring Tigers took on the No. 5 seed Scott Skyhawks in the Class AAA state semifinals in order to move onto the championship.

The Tigers took control from the jump. Shady Spring led 22-6 after a quarter and went onto win 63-35. The Tigers did not allow the Skyhawks to score 20 points until the fourth quarter and grabbed double the amount of rebounds, 52-26. Hear from Head Coach Ronnie Olson after the win.

Shady Spring will play No. 2 seed Fairmont Senior in the state championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. This is a rematch of last year’s state championship game.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old, juvenile die in motorcycle crash during police chase
Multiple vehicle crash on 460
Crews responding to fatal multiple-vehicle accident on Route 460
One person is dead after a four vehicle crash on Route 460.
UPDATE: Fatal 460 crash
A 93-year-old Wyoming County woman lost everything she owned in a house fire last Saturday.
Wyoming County, 93, woman loses everything in house fire
Hill and Holler pizza
Lewisburg secures top spot in USA Today’s Top Ten Best of 2023 competition

Latest News

Bluefield’s season comes to an end in the AA state semifinals
Bluefield’s season comes to an end in the AA state semifinals
Bluefield’s season comes to an end in the AA state semifinals
Bluefield’s season comes to an end in the AA state semifinals
Shady Spring dominates and advances to AAA state championship game
Shady Spring dominates and advances to AAA state championship game
James Monroe vs. Clay-Battelle state semifinals
James Monroe sets defensive records, advances to the state championship game