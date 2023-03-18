James Monroe sets defensive records, advances to the state championship game

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -James Monroe set Class-A state tournament records by forcing 30 turnovers and collecting 18 steals.

The suffocating defense helped the Mavericks gain an upper hand while the offense overcame a slow start.

Collin Fox had 10 steals himself. Eli Allen scored 26 points, Owen Jackson added 16 off the bench and Josh Burks added 12.

The Mavericks closed the half on a 27-7 run to close the half.

1) James Monroe will face 3) Tucker County for the state championship on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

