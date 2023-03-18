James Monroe sets defensive records, advances to the state championship game

Mavericks win 76-47, will face Tucker County for the state title
By Josh Widman
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -James Monroe set Class-A state tournament records by forcing 30 turnovers and collecting 18 steals.

The suffocating defense helped the Mavericks gain an upper hand while the offense overcame a slow start.

Collin Fox had 10 steals himself. Eli Allen scored 26 points, Owen Jackson added 16 off the bench and Josh Burks added 12.

The Mavericks closed the half on a 27-7 run to close the half.

1) James Monroe will face 3) Tucker County for the state championship on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle crash on 460
Crews responding to fatal multiple-vehicle accident on Route 460
A 93-year-old Wyoming County woman lost everything she owned in a house fire last Saturday.
Wyoming County, 93, woman loses everything in house fire
One person is dead after a four vehicle crash on Route 460.
UPDATE: Fatal 460 crash
19-year-old, juvenile die in motorcycle crash during police chase
Hill and Holler pizza
Lewisburg secures top spot in USA Today’s Top Ten Best of 2023 competition

Latest News

James Monroe vs. Clay-Battelle state semifinals
James Monroe vs. Clay-Battelle state semifinals
Goodyear Police confirm that seven more victims have come forward in the Christopher Esteen case.
Goodyear masseuse remains licenced despite groping accusations
They are tech’s first women’s team to win the ACC tournament title.
Hokies women’s basketball has monumental season during Women’s History Month
Shady Spring vs. Hampshire state semifinals
Lethal defense propels Shady Spring into the state semifinals