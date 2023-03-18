Hard freeze tonight as temperatures drop into the teens.

Things will get cold again tonight as we see temperatures drop well below freezing, We’re looking at a hard freeze all across the area, so take measures to protect any outdoor plants while you can. We’re going to see occasional snow showers as we head into Sunday morning.

Temperatures will be dropping below freezing again. (WVVA WEATHER)

Winds tonight will be a little gusty at times as well and we’ll see wind chill in the single digits tomorrow morning as a result. The western half of Pocahontas County is under a Wind Chill Advisory until 11 AM Sunday. Take care to bundle up as you head outdoors Sunday morning.

A Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect tonight for Pocahontas County (WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday will overall be cold as we see temperatures topping off around or below freezing. We could see a stray snow shower in the morning, but we’ll also see variable clouds throughout the day, leading to drier conditions by the afternoon.

Sunday's high will only be in the low 30s (WVVA WEATHER)

Heading into Monday, we’ll start to warm up. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s by the end of the week. We’ll also see off and on rain showers after Wednesday through the end of the week.

