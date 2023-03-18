Bluefield’s season comes to an end in the AA state semifinals

Beavers lose to Chapmanville Tigers 57-50
Bluefield’s season comes to an end in the AA state semifinals
By Jon Surratt
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The No. 2 seed Bluefield Beavers took on the No. 3 seed Chapmanville Tigers in the Class AA state semifinals in order to move onto the state championship.

It was a competitive game throughout, as the Tigers led 13-8 after a quarter and 24-22 at halftime. In the third quarter, Chapmanville was able to take a 43-32 lead until Bluefield responded to tie it 43-43 in the fourth. However, the Tigers took the game from there to win 57-50, and ending the Beavers season.

