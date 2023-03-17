YouTube TV raises monthly prices

YouTube TV says the increase is due to rising content costs.
YouTube TV says the increase is due to rising content costs.(Travis Wise / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:01 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another streaming service is raising its rates.

The price for YouTube TV is jumping from $65 a month to $73.

That’s more than a 12% increase. YouTube TV says it’s due to rising content costs.

New members will see the higher price starting Thursday.

Existing customers will pay the new rate beginning April 18.

YouTube TV recently dropped the MLB Network, but still has more than 100 channels like ABC, Fox and NBC.

Meanwhile, YouTube is lowering the cost of its 4K+ addon from $20 a month to $10.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle crash on 460
Crews responding to fatal multiple-vehicle accident on Route 460
A 93-year-old Wyoming County woman lost everything she owned in a house fire last Saturday.
Wyoming County, 93, woman loses everything in house fire
Hill and Holler pizza
Lewisburg secures top spot in USA Today’s Top Ten Best of 2023 competition
Eli Allen wins Gatorade Player of the Year
Eli Allen wins Gatorade WV Boys Basketball Player of the Year
New “Challenge Accepted Sports Facility” helps keep athletes out of the cold
New “Challenge Accepted Sports Facility” helps keep athletes out of the cold

Latest News

Santos has admitted he had portrayed himself as someone he was not.
Santos refuses to quit, brazenly says ‘truth still matters’
FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan,...
Pentagon video shows Russian jet dumping fuel on US drone
With four missile displays in about a week, North Korea has ratcheted up its tit-for-tat...
North Korea says ICBM launch was response to rivals’ drills
The toddler was returned safely and his father was arrested Thursday night, according to Royse...
Texas Amber Alert ends with arrest, 2-year-old boy found safe