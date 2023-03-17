Winterplace prepares to pack-up for the summer

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GHENT, W.Va. (WVVA) - Just three days out from the start of Spring, Winterplace Ski Resort in Ghent was already gearing up to hunker down for the warmer months on Friday.

While this past winter saw some cold stretches, the season remained unseasonably warm for much of it. For Winterplace, that meant a slightly shorter ski season.

With the facility now closed until winter returns, Winterplace’s general manager said he, along with a skeleton crew of employees planned to tear down much of their equipment to keep safe through the spring and summer -- an annual occurrence for the resort.

“Basically, we start taking the entire mountain apart,” said Josh Faber, General Manager. “We take down all of the padding, all of the fencing all over the mountain. We dismantle a lot of the snow gun pieces...and then we literally take things apart.”

Faber added the vast majority of Winterplace employees every year are seasonal, with many set to move on to other outdoor-based recreation work during the resort’s time off.

Winterplace will begin hiring for next season around October of 2023.

Gov. Justice signed a range of bills Friday morning.
Cline is the first female CEO at Tug River Health
