Warner presents Jennings Randolph Award to two Raleigh County High Schools

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) -Two Raleigh County High Schools were presented with the Jennings Randolph Award for Civic Engagement this week.

Both Woodrow Wilson High School and Victory Baptist Academy have registered to vote at least 85% of their senior class. Fewer than 30 schools in the state will receive this prestigious recognition for the 2022-2023 school year.

On Wednesday, March 15th, WV Secretary of State Mac Warner traveled to Woodrow Wilson High School for the award presentation. He also visited Victory Baptist Academy in Beaver on Friday.

Started in 1994, the Jennings Randolph Award commemorates our late U.S. Senator Jennings Randolph’s legacy as the Father of the 26th Amendment. One of the defining moments in voting rights history, the 26th Amendment was passed in 1971. The Amendment lowered the voting age from 21 to 18.

Warner recently hosted student leaders of Jennings Randolph Award-winning schools for a visit to the State Capitol to be recognized as Honorary Secretaries of State. Students that are nominated as Honorary Secretaries of state are selected by their principals for their leadership role in registering their classmates.

Both WWHS and VBA sent students to the Capitol to be recognized as Honorary Secretaries of State. Read more on each visit below:

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.