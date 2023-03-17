Virginia State Police warns of phone scam impersonating police personnel

(wvlt)
By NBC29
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is advising area residents to be aware of a common phone scam that is once again making the rounds.

The caller identifies himself/herself as a representative of the Virginia State Police and demands payment be made in order to avoid arrest. The caller may request credit card information, bank account information or payment in the form of a gift card.

The Virginia State Police never calls individuals to notify one of an arrest warrant. The Virginia State Police never requests payment for any service, debt, etc. over the phone.

These scammers can get very aggressive and be very convincing in their demands, and are also spoofing a legitimate Virginia State Police phone number for the Staunton Area 17 Office to call from. Virginians are advised to simply hang up on the scammer and to never give out any personal information.

Virginia State Police will never solicit funds from the public in any manner and do not give any personal information to someone alleging to be doing so. If you feel you have been a victim of any scam, report it to your local law enforcement agency.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle crash on 460
Crews responding to fatal multiple-vehicle accident on Route 460
A 93-year-old Wyoming County woman lost everything she owned in a house fire last Saturday.
Wyoming County, 93, woman loses everything in house fire
Hill and Holler pizza
Lewisburg secures top spot in USA Today’s Top Ten Best of 2023 competition
Eli Allen wins Gatorade Player of the Year
Eli Allen wins Gatorade WV Boys Basketball Player of the Year
New “Challenge Accepted Sports Facility” helps keep athletes out of the cold
New “Challenge Accepted Sports Facility” helps keep athletes out of the cold

Latest News

Daniel Fitzko
Mercer County man sentenced to 35 years for sex crime against child
Health groups drop mask requirements
Books
$1 book sale happening at Bluefield, Va. library
Heather Hewitt
Raleigh County woman convicted of felony drug crimes in Fayette County
Two Raleigh County High Schools were presented with the Jennings Randolph Award for Civic...
Warner presents Jennings Randolph Award to two Raleigh County High Schools