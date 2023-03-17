UPDATE: Fatal 460 crash

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - There is new information on what caused a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Bluefield, West Virginia on Thursday. Four vehicles were involved in the accident on Route 460 at about 2 pm at the intersection of Maryland Avenue.

Lieutenant Kenneth Adams with the Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department says two cars traveling East bound on Route 460 side-swiped each other sending one of the cars into the West bound lanes where it struck a third vehicle. The third vehicle then hit a fourth vehicle in the turn lane on Maryland Avenue.

Two people were released from Princeton Community Hospital and four others were treated and released at the PCH location in Bluefield. One person died as a result of the crash and another occupant was airlifted to a Roanoke hospital where they are in stable condition.

