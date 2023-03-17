Tazewell County recruiting for its Posse Program

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - If you live in Tazewell County and are looking for a way to help your community, the county Sheriff’s Office Posse Program may be for you.

The program involves 25 hours of initial training, with one class of continued education a month.

All with the goal of community aid and involvement

Lt. Brian Triplett, Tazewell Co. Sheriff’s Office, “It’s a chance for them to come out and help with flood relief or looking for missing children and even events, so people can get familiar with the sheriff’s office and what we do.”

Those in the program will in no way be deputized or have arresting powers.

If you are interested contact lieutenant Brian Triplett.

