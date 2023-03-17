A soggy St. Patrick’s Day is on tap for our region

Rain will make its way through our region on this St. Patrick’s Day. It won’t be a washout, rather off-and-on rain at times as a cold front approaches. We’ll also grow windy as that front moves through. Temperatures will top off in the 50s this afternoon.

Rain will taper off this evening as a cold front departs our area. Behind the front, winds will flip out of the northwest and could be gusty at times which will cool us down quick. Temperatures will drop down into the 20s and low 30s late tonight. A few flurries and light snow showers are possible late tonight as well.

We’ll stay cold on Saturday with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. When you factor in the gusty winds, it’ll feel even colder. A mix of sun and clouds is expected, and we could see a few light snow showers and flurries throughout the day.

Mainly sunny skies return for our Sunday, but temperatures will be even colder. Highs will only top off around freezing Sunday afternoon.

We will warm up into the 40s and low 50s for our first day of Spring next Monday. Temperatures will continue to rise throughout next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

