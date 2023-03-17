A soggy St. Patrick’s Day is on tap for our region

Off-and-on rain is expected today
By Collin Rogers
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain will make its way through our region on this St. Patrick’s Day. It won’t be a washout, rather off-and-on rain at times as a cold front approaches. We’ll also grow windy as that front moves through. Temperatures will top off in the 50s this afternoon.

Off-and-on rain is expected today as temperatures climb into the 50s.
Off-and-on rain is expected today as temperatures climb into the 50s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will taper off this evening as a cold front departs our area. Behind the front, winds will flip out of the northwest and could be gusty at times which will cool us down quick. Temperatures will drop down into the 20s and low 30s late tonight. A few flurries and light snow showers are possible late tonight as well.

Rain will taper off this evening and temperatures will drop fast. We could see a few light snow...
Rain will taper off this evening and temperatures will drop fast. We could see a few light snow showers and flurries late tonight.(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay cold on Saturday with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. When you factor in the gusty winds, it’ll feel even colder. A mix of sun and clouds is expected, and we could see a few light snow showers and flurries throughout the day.

A few flurries and light snow showers are possible at times on Saturday, but we'll see plenty...
A few flurries and light snow showers are possible at times on Saturday, but we'll see plenty of sunshine on Sunday.(WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly sunny skies return for our Sunday, but temperatures will be even colder. Highs will only top off around freezing Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will rise throughout next week.
Temperatures will rise throughout next week.(WVVA WEATHER)

We will warm up into the 40s and low 50s for our first day of Spring next Monday. Temperatures will continue to rise throughout next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle crash on 460
Crews responding to fatal multiple-vehicle accident on Route 460
A 93-year-old Wyoming County woman lost everything she owned in a house fire last Saturday.
Wyoming County, 93, woman loses everything in house fire
Hill and Holler pizza
Lewisburg secures top spot in USA Today’s Top Ten Best of 2023 competition
Eli Allen wins Gatorade Player of the Year
Eli Allen wins Gatorade WV Boys Basketball Player of the Year
New “Challenge Accepted Sports Facility” helps keep athletes out of the cold
New “Challenge Accepted Sports Facility” helps keep athletes out of the cold

Latest News

Full video forecast (3/16/23)
Full video forecast (3/16/23)
ST. PATRICK'S DAY
St. Patrick’s Day will bring a bit of rain and wind
Full Forecast (3/16)
Full Forecast (3/16)
Clouds will increase as temperatures rise into the upper 50s and low 60s today.
Spring-like conditions return today