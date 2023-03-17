Raleigh County woman convicted of felony drug crimes in Fayette County

Heather Hewitt
Heather Hewitt(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Heather L. Hewitt, 42, formerly of Prosperity, West Virginia, plead guilty to conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and greater than fifty grams of methamphetamine and one count of delivery of fentanyl on March 16.

According to a release from the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Hewitt has a prior felony drug conviction and is facing a determinate sentence of up to 60 years in prison for the conspiracy conviction and an indeterminate sentence of six to 30 years for the delivery conviction.

Hewitt is set to be sentenced on May 16.

The release said, “In June of 2021, the Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force began an investigation into a significant drug trafficking organization that was operating primarily in Fayette County. In August of 2021, and using a confidential informant, the Task Force began making purchases of methamphetamine and fentanyl from the drug trafficking organization.”

Hewitt was personally involved in the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl from August of 2021 through November of 2021. At the time of her arrest on February 19, 2022, Hewitt was found to be in possession of over 500 grams of fentanyl, over 900 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 75 grams of cocaine, $125,172 in cash, multiple sets of digital scales, and five firearms. Subsequent to her arrest, an additional $83,747 in cash was seized from three locations away from Hewitt’s residence and over $40,000 was seized from Hewitt’s Cash App account.

