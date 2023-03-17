New property tax scam targets people by mail

By Robert Castillo
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a new scam targeting people by mail using fake tax letters. A viewer says both he and his wife received separate scam letters in the mail that are almost identical.

The letters claim to be from a tax processing unit in Mercer County. The letters say the viewer and his wife both owe more than $3,400 in property taxes. The viewer said he knew the letters were fake because he knew he paid all of his property taxes. He says he took the letters to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and they confirmed the letters were fake.

Lieutenant Steven Sommers with the sheriff’s office says if you receive a letter similar to these you should not give any personal information to numbers on these letters. He says there are simple ways to determine whether or not a letter may be a scam.

“Does it appear to be coming from a reputable source? Does it have the insignia of the government or the county insignia? Does it have the sheriff’s department letter header on it? If it’s the first time from the IRS, local tax, city tax, they’re not going to make immediate demands for payment,” said Sommers.

Sommers says if you have questions about your county tax payments you can contact the sheriff’s office. He adds that if you receive a letter you believe is a scam you can report it to the sheriff’s office and throw it away.

Sommers says people should also be weary of scam calls asking for money. He says his office will never ask for payments over the phone. Sommers says the biggest ways to fight scammers is to confirm information and by educating others on how to identify scams.

Scam tax letter
Scam tax letter(WVVA News)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle crash on 460
Crews responding to fatal multiple-vehicle accident on Route 460
A 93-year-old Wyoming County woman lost everything she owned in a house fire last Saturday.
Wyoming County, 93, woman loses everything in house fire
One person is dead after a four vehicle crash on Route 460.
UPDATE: Fatal 460 crash
Hill and Holler pizza
Lewisburg secures top spot in USA Today’s Top Ten Best of 2023 competition
19-year-old, juvenile die in motorcycle crash during police chase

Latest News

Gov. Justice signed a range of bills Friday morning.
Gov. Justice holds ceremony for four bill signings
Gov. Justice holds ceremony for four bill signings
Gov. Justice holds ceremony for four bill signings
Cline is the first female CEO at Tug River Health
In Focus Preview: feature on Tug River Health’s first female CEO
Green drinks were seen around Mercer County for St. Patrick's Day 2023.
Mercer County bars and restaurants prepare for St. Patrick’s Day celebration
Winterplace's 2023 ski season ended slightly early due to warm weather.
Winterplace prepares to pack-up for the summer