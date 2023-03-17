Mercer County man sentenced to 35 years for sex crime against child

Daniel Fitzko
Daniel Fitzko(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Daniel Fitzko, 35, of Rock, West Virginia, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian and for incest.

According to Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian K. Cochran, Fitzko was arrested in October of 2021 by the WVSP and was indicted by a Mercer County Grand Jury in June of 2022.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in January, and Cochran requested the maximum sentence given the circumstances of the case.

Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills Ordered that Fitzko be sentenced to 10-20 years and 5–15 years, the maximum on each charge.  Wills then ordered that both sentences run consecutive to each other, meaning Fitzko was sentenced to the maximum of 35 years, 20 on one charge and 15 on the other.

“We have a great team in place here in Mercer County to do whatever we can possibly do to keep our kids safe and hold accountable those that harm a child in Mercer County.”  Cochran further said that the maximum sentence was “clearly appropriate in this case considering what had occurred, and Judge Wills sentenced Mr. Fitzko to the maximum sentence allowed by law because there is no doubt that that’s exactly what he deserved.”

