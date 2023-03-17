Mercer County bars and restaurants prepare for St. Patrick’s Day celebration

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County bars and restaurants planned a range of special food, drink and other offerings on Friday for St. Patrick’s Day.

For Princeton’s Sophisticated Hound and Bluefield, W.Va.’s Blue Flame Bar and Grill, that meant festive-colored food, drinks and more.

“We’ve got some different types of green sauce to go on the wings,” said Marcus Hodge, owner of Blue Flame Bar and Grill. “Fun music, eating, enjoying the drinks and stuff for St. Patrick’s Day.”

“We have some St. Patrick’s Day food available,” said Matt Barnett, owner of the Sophisticated Hound. “Also some specials, and then we have 14 beers on tap.”

Blue Flame Bar and Grill is set to stay open until 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Sophisticated Hound will be open through 10 p.m. on Friday, with live music performed by the Pubknockers until 9 p.m..

