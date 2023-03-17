Match Day 2023 at UVA

It was a big day for students at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, and there were a lot of emotions.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Mar. 17, 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s Match Day 2023, meaning that medical students all across the country opened envelopes to find out out where they will call home for the next three to eight years.

For fourth-year medical students like Joey Michael, it’s all about what’s inside the envelope.

“It was a little bit like a kid on Christmas this morning. Woke up way too early for my own good,” Michael said.

Future doctors all over the country sit with their class, waiting for the time to find out where they’ll do their residency. After the nerves, there are a lot of screams of happy tears.

“They’ve worked so hard for all of their four years of undergraduate and now four years of medical school, and today is really the culmination of their work, and the validation of their work to be a doctor,” UVA School of Medicine Dean Melina Kibbe said.

For Michael, the envelope brought good news. Students are finishing their UVA medical experience right where it started.

“We started this whole journey four years ago with our white coat ceremony, and it’s only fitting to end four years later here at Old Cowboy hall once again, to just celebrate each other and our success and our accomplishments and this goal to care for patients and be the next leaders in healthcare.”

