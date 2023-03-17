Lethal defense propels Shady Spring into the state semifinals
Tigers force 28 turnovers in 82-41 win
Mar. 16, 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Shady Spring Tigers scored 38 points off of 28 turnovers by the Hampshire Trojans.
The Tigers went on a 27-4 run in the first half to build a comfortable lead.
Ammar Maxwell scored a game-high 22 points to lead Shady Spring.
Braden Chapman added 15, Cam Manns chipped in 13 and Cole Chapman contributed 11 points.
The Tigers beat the Trojans, 82-41. 1) Shady Spring will face 5) Scott in the AA state semifinals at 5:30 on Friday night.
