Lethal defense propels Shady Spring into the state semifinals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Shady Spring Tigers scored 38 points off of 28 turnovers by the Hampshire Trojans.

The Tigers went on a 27-4 run in the first half to build a comfortable lead.

Ammar Maxwell scored a game-high 22 points to lead Shady Spring.

Braden Chapman added 15, Cam Manns chipped in 13 and Cole Chapman contributed 11 points.

The Tigers beat the Trojans, 82-41. 1) Shady Spring will face 5) Scott in the AA state semifinals at 5:30 on Friday night.

