The last weekend of Winter will be chilly indeed!

ST. PATRICK'S DAY (WVVA WEATHER)

As a cold front departs the area to the east, we’ll see colder air gradually work in behind this system tonight. Through sundown, we’ll still see some occasional rain. Overnight, rain will taper off, but some isolated hit-or-miss snow showers will be possible late tonight and into Saturday. Low temps tonight will fall into the upper 20s-low 30s.

SATURDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will be chilly, with highs in the 30s and 40s. We’ll be breezy through the day, and on-and-off snow showers look to pop up on occasion. Accumulations are looking little to none, but watch for slick areas just in case!

SUNDAY LOOKS COLD! (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday night, we’ll continue to cool down, and temps will eventually hit the teens. A few more snow showers could pop up Saturday night and Sunday, but the air will be gradually drying overall through the second half of the weekend.

MODEL DATA SNOW (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll otherwise be COLD still on Sunday, with highs only in the upper 20s-low 30s! Bundle up! Sunday night will be partly cloudy and again frigid with lows in the teens.

6-10 DAY TEMP OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

Monday, for the start of Spring, we look a bit warmer with some sunshine! Highs should be in the 40s Monday afternoon.

A warming trend then looks to ensue through next week....

