The last weekend of Winter will be chilly indeed!

The start of Spring will then bring a warming trend next week
COLDER AIR MOVES BACK IN THIS WEEKEND
COLDER AIR MOVES BACK IN THIS WEEKEND(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PATRICK'S DAY
ST. PATRICK'S DAY(WVVA WEATHER)

As a cold front departs the area to the east, we’ll see colder air gradually work in behind this system tonight. Through sundown, we’ll still see some occasional rain. Overnight, rain will taper off, but some isolated hit-or-miss snow showers will be possible late tonight and into Saturday. Low temps tonight will fall into the upper 20s-low 30s.

SATURDAY FORECAST
SATURDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will be chilly, with highs in the 30s and 40s. We’ll be breezy through the day, and on-and-off snow showers look to pop up on occasion. Accumulations are looking little to none, but watch for slick areas just in case!

SUNDAY LOOKS COLD!
SUNDAY LOOKS COLD!(WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday night, we’ll continue to cool down, and temps will eventually hit the teens. A few more snow showers could pop up Saturday night and Sunday, but the air will be gradually drying overall through the second half of the weekend.

MODEL DATA SNOW
MODEL DATA SNOW(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll otherwise be COLD still on Sunday, with highs only in the upper 20s-low 30s! Bundle up! Sunday night will be partly cloudy and again frigid with lows in the teens.

6-10 DAY TEMP OUTLOOK
6-10 DAY TEMP OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)

Monday, for the start of Spring, we look a bit warmer with some sunshine! Highs should be in the 40s Monday afternoon.

A warming trend then looks to ensue through next week....

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

