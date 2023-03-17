Gov. Youngkin orders flags be flown at half-staff

Virginia flag
Virginia flag
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVVA) - Govenor Glenn Youngkin issued an order today that flags of the United States and Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state buildings, local buildings, and grounds in the Virginia in memory and respect of Montford Point Marine Tommy Lee DeRamus, Sr.

The flags need to be lowered at sunrise on Saturday, March 18 and remain at half-staff until sunset.

