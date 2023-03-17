Gov. Justice holds ceremony for four bill signings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday, Gov. Jim Justice (R- W.Va.) held a ceremony to sign four bills into law.

The new laws included House Bill 2024, the state’s $4.874 billion fiscal year budget for 2024, along with Senate Bill 423 to increase salaries for state employees in W.Va., Senate Bill 268 to make changes to the state’s reimbursement rate for PEIA and House Bill 3307 to establish the West Virginia-Ireland Trade Commission.

On S.B. 423, Gov. Justice said “Anybody that their pay is less than $133,000 a year, will end up with a pay raise, and their PEIA covered. So to me, it’s a step -- a major step in the right direction.”

W.Va.’s regular legislative session wrapped up on Sat., March 11. Barring a call for a special session, legislators won’t return to work in Charleston until 2024.

